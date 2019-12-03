MADRID, December 2 (WNM/Reuters) - Spanish energy group Repsol pledged to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 in a bid to battle climate change, a move it said would cut the value of its oil and gas assets by 4.8 billion euros ($5.3 billion). Describing the move as a first for its industry, Repsol said in a statement it wanted to "lead the energy transition in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement." That 2015 United Nations pact to limit global temperature rises is currently ...

