Centamin PLC: Centamin Unanimously Rejects Endeavour's Proposal

Centamin plc

("Centamin" or "the Company")

(LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)



BOARD OF CENTAMIN UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS ENDEAVOUR'S PROPOSAL

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / The Board of Centamin plc ("Centamin" or the "Company") notes the announcement by Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour") on 3 December 2019 regarding the unsolicited preliminary proposal for a potential all share combination between Centamin and Endeavour (the Proposal).

Centamin regularly considers potential strategic opportunities and does so through the correct communication channels and with non-disclosure agreements in place in order to best protect shareholders' interests. Centamin has communicated to Endeavour several times its willingness to engage on this basis and Endeavour has repeatedly refused to engage in a proper manner and allow the sharing of non-public information in order to better assess the value to shareholders of the potential combination. As a result, the Board of Centamin has reviewed the Proposal and the available public information on Endeavour with its financial and legal advisers and has concluded that the Proposal materially undervalues Centamin and that Centamin is better positioned to deliver shareholder returns than the combined entity.

·The Board believes that the Proposal is skewed in favour of Endeavour's shareholders and fundamentally undervalues Centamin:

o The exchange ratio in the Proposal would result in Centamin shareholders owning only 47% of the shares of the enlarged company. However, Centamin would contribute:

100% of H1 2019 free cash flow [1]

100% of 2018 free cash flow 1

100% of H1 2019 dividend distribution 1

100% of 2018 dividend distribution 1

57% of Measured and Indicated resources 2

69% of Inferred resources2

o In addition, the above percentages do not take into consideration that whilst Centamin had cash and liquid assets as at 30 September 2019 of US$289 million[2] and no debt, Endeavour had gross debt and financial obligations of US$729 million[3] and net debt of US$599 million[4] as at 30 September 2019 and financial liabilities related to hedging and streaming obligations. Therefore, a significant portion of the cash flows derived from Endeavour's assets will not accrue to shareholders

·The Proposal does not justify changes to the investment case for Centamin's shareholders:

o The Board believes that Endeavour has failed to demonstrate that the logic of the Proposal outweighs the risks to Centamin's established policy of distributing significant cash returns to shareholders

The Proposal puts at risk Centamin's shareholders' ability to continue receiving dividends at historic levels and exposes the Company to Endeavour's substantial US$729 million 5 gross debt obligations, including debt obligations of US$310 million maturing in 2021 [5]

gross debt obligations, including debt obligations of US$310 million maturing in 2021 The Company's strong track record of replacing reserves at Sukari means that despite producing more than 3.7Moz of gold to date, Sukari still has a current reserve life of more than 15 years

Centamin's shareholders would have material exposure to the deteriorating operating environment in Burkina Faso, where approximately 44% of Endeavour's attributable resources are located

Centamin shareholders are being asked to exchange their more liquid, London-listed Centamin shares for less liquid, TSX-listed Endeavour shares. Based on the last six months average daily value traded, Centamin's shares are 1.8x[6] more traded than Endeavour's shares.

·The Board believes that the quality of Centamin's asset base deserves a premium:

o Endeavour's Proposal would result in Centamin's shareholders exchanging 100% direct exposure to a world-class gold asset for a reduced 47% exposure to the same asset within a broader portfolio of lower quality, higher risk assets.

Josef El-Raghy, Chairman of Centamin, said: "The Board strongly believes that Endeavour's proposal significantly increases financial and operating risk without any material benefits to our shareholders. Centamin's stated strategy has always been to maximise returns for all of its shareholders, having returned approximately US$500 million to shareholders since 2014. In addition, despite numerous requests, Endeavour has refused to enter into a customary non-disclosure agreement to allow the Board to further assess the Proposal. It is the Board's belief that the Proposal made by Endeavour sits in stark contrast with Centamin's strategy and we strongly advise our shareholders to take no action."

In conclusion, Centamin's Board unanimously rejects the Proposal and strongly advises shareholders to take no action. The Company will communicate with its shareholders again in due course with further details.

Centamin shareholders should note that the announcement made by Endeavour does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 2.7 of the Code. There can be no certainty that an offer will be made.

The person responsible for the release of this announcement on behalf of Centamin is Josef El-Raghy, Chairman.

Scientific and Technical Information

Information of a scientific or technical nature in this Announcement pertaining to the Sukari Gold Project mineral reserve and resource estimates is based on information of a scientific and technical nature that was included in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 which is available under Centamin's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The underlying information was prepared by and under the supervision of Norman Bailie, Centamin's Qualified Person(s) and independent Qualified Person(s) as below:

• Open Pit Mineral Reserve Quinton de Klerk of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd

• Underground Mineral Reserve Adrian Ralph of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd

• Mineral resource (underground) Mark Zammit of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd

• Mineral resource Arnold van der Heydyn of H&S Consultants Pty Ltd

Please refer to the technical report entitled "Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimate for the Sukari Gold Project, Egypt" effective on 30 June 2015 and issued on 23 October 2015 and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for further discussion of the extent to which the estimate of mineral resources/reserves may be materially affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, or other relevant issues as well as details of the qualified persons and quality control.

Information of a scientific or technical nature in this Announcement pertaining to the Doropo Project mineral resource estimates is based on information of a scientific and technical nature that was included in the Company's quarterly report for the three months ended 30 September 2019 which is available under Centamin's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The underlying information was compiled by the Company's geologists, Pierrick Couderc and Fidele Kakou, under the supervision of the Company's Qualified Person, Norman Baillie, Group Exploration Manager, and independent Qualified Person, Rupert Osborn of H&S Consultants Pty Ltd.

A Qualified Person is as defined by the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure For Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). Named Qualified Persons have verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this announcement in accordance with standards appropriate to their qualifications.

All Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for Centamin have been estimated in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and NI 43-101. All Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Forward-looking Statements

This Announcement (including information incorporated by reference) contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements relating to the Proposal, statements with respect to future financial or operating performance, estimates of mineral reserves and resources and the timing and amount of future production, revenues, margins, costs and expenditures. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" and "anticipates". Although Centamin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Centamin can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Centamin about future events, and are therefore subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there are a number of factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the results of Proposal; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the results of exploration activities and feasibility studies; assumptions in economic evaluations which prove to be inaccurate; currency fluctuations; changes in project parameters; future prices of gold and other metals; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; climatic conditions; political instability; decisions and regulatory changes enacted by governmental authorities; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or completing development or construction activities; and discovery of archaeological ruins. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this Announcement and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

