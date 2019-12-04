DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 27 Nov to 3 Dec 2019 04-Dec-2019 / 17:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc release, 4 December 2019* *Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 27 Nov to 3 Dec 2019* Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 27 November 2019 to 3 December 2019 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation"). The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 6 November 2019 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by around the middle of February 2020. The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 10 April 2019. *Aggregate presentation (per day and market)* *Issuer's *Issuer's *Transaction *Identifying *Total *Daily *Market name* identifying code* date* code of daily weighted (MIC financial volume average code)* instrument* (in purchase number price of of shares shares (EUR)* )* Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.27.11 NL0000235190 9,350 134.936374 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.28.11 NL0000235190 9,350 133.486524 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.29.11 NL0000235190 9,350 132.664826 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.02.12 NL0000235190 9,350 132.196064 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 2019.03.12 NL0000235190 12,010 126.182088 XPAR TOTAL 49,410 131.585717 Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.htmlbuyback [1] This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. * * * *About Airbus* Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of EUR 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. *Media contacts* Rod Stone rod.stone@airbus.com +33 (0) 6 3052 1993 Martin Agüera martin.aguera@airbus.com +49 (0) 175 227 4369 04-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Airbus SE P.O. Box 32008 2303 DA Leiden Netherlands Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002 Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 Internet: www.airbusgroup.com ISIN: NL0000235190 WKN: 938914 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 928575 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 928575 04-Dec-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb3b42f56684db54f046ecb3ddabef7c&application_id=928575&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 04, 2019 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)