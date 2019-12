SHANGHAI, December 4 (WNM/TASS) - Moscow and Beijing plan to step up bilateral cooperation in strategic security issues, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday. "The policy of further strengthening bilateral relations fully meets the interests of Russian and Chinese development," Patrushev told Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic stability in Shanghai. According to the Russian security chief, Moscow and Beijing continue cultivating partnership in full compliance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...