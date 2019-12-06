LONDON, December 4 (WNM) - The number of insurers withdrawing cover for coal has more than doubled in 2019 as the industry's retreat from the sector accelerates and spreads beyond Europe, the Unfriend Coal campaign revealed in its third annual scorecard on insurance, coal and climate change (https://unfriendcoal.com/2019scorecard). The scorecard ranks 30 leading insurers on their action on coal and climate change, assessing and scoring their polices on underwriting, divestment and other aspects ...

