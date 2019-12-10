Global leader in power solutions for advanced thin film development to unveil new German hub for critical plasma deposition applications and materials characterization to serve clients from around the world

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Advanced Materials Processing (AMP) Showcase Lab near Frankfurt, Germany. Located in Karlstein am Main, the state-of-the-art facility includes office space and lab space for plasma deposition and materials characterization. The lab will serve as a central hub for AE product demonstrations and customers' plasma deposition research and development activities, providing a superior experience for thin film developers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005367/en/

AE's plasma lab multi-chamber inline coater showing substrate carrier and vacuum load lock in the foreground and with various gas handling cabinets and AE's power supplies in racks in the background. This equipment includes but is not limited to planar and rotatable dual magnetron sputtering (DMS), and has plasma etch pre-cleaning capability. Various substrate sizes from small experimental coupons (e.g. glass, sapphire, silicon and more) up to 500x600 mm2 rectangular sheets (e.g. glass, plexiglass, plastic, metal and more) can be utilized. (Photo: Business Wire)

For Advanced Energy, Germany provides an ideal location for its new high-tech lab not only for its renown as a plasma and coatings technology leader, but also for its geographic convenience for international customers. This lab augments AE's growing R&D capabilities, including the recently announced partnership with Grenzebach GmbH's demo lab in Hamlar, Germany.

"We are proud to share our expertise with esteemed industry leaders," said Bruce Fries, vice president, advanced material processing, Advanced Energy. "As new thin films serve to change the industry, we remain committed to developing exceptional plasma solutions. With over 30 years' experience, our solutions offer tremendous benefits for a wide range of applications in nearly every industry, from automotive and aviation to health care, entertainment and construction. The lab's focus is plasma-based thin film coatings for commercial electronics applications, optical coatings, flat panel display development and more. Our highly secured facility, well-trained staff and advanced capabilities through modern equipment investment, will allow us to continue to build long-term R&D relationships that will shape the thin film industries for years to come."

Fries added, "We would also like to welcome Gayatri Rane, Ph.D. and Philipp Dürrenfeld, Ph.D. to the lab's operations team. They join AE as research engineers with key expertise in magnetron and reactive sputtering, and materials analysis of resulting thin films deposited for a variety of coating applications. Rounding out AE's staff of strong power supply field application engineers, this additional scientific talent will work directly with our customers, facilitating the development of next level of plasma-based thin film coatings for their wide range of products."

To address current market needs, Advanced Energy has developed advanced plasma technologies that provide stable, reliable, precision process power with the repeatability essential for today's thin film production. From advances in layer stacks to increases in coater productivity and uptime through predictive analytics using PowerInsight by Advanced Energy, AE's solutions offer an ever-growing portfolio of advantages including higher deposition rates and film quality, quick, stable delivery even at high power levels, increased film value and reduced cost of ownership.

For more information, visit: https://www.advancedenergy.com/globalassets/non-resource-library-assets/en-ppg-showcase-lab-flyer.pdf.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy Precision. Power. Performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005367/en/

Contacts:

Lora Wilson

Global Results Communications for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

aei@globalresultspr.com

+1 949.306.0276