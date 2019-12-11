

GR Yaris Prototype

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 11, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota proudly presents the world premiere of the new "GR Yaris" at Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 to be held from January 10-12 in Makuhari Messe, near Tokyo Japan."GR Yaris" is the second model launched globally from "GR" models, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's sports car lineup, following last year's return of the legendary Toyota GR Supra*.TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has been developed people and cars by driving the world's roads, competing in a series of demanding races in a variety of categories. What's more, we reentered the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) in 2017. TGR claimed five wins in the 2018 season and took the manufacturer's title and Driver's and Co-driver's title in the season of 2019.TGR announces the arrival of an all-new sports car--a car that incorporates all the technologies, knowledge, and experience learned from WRC.Toyota's president, under his TGR Master Driver code name "Morizo", has just performed the final test of the car, pushing it to its furthermost limits. We are delighted to share the film taken of the test.In advance of the world premiere at Tokyo Auto Salon, the car will be camouflaged in the signature red-black-and-white TGR colors, and will make its first official dynamic appearance at the Japan TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival 2019 on December 15.Further details of the car's specifications will be announced in due course.*The name given for marketing activity. The name reported to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is "Supra".About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.