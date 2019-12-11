Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank acquisition offer deadline for comdirect has expired 11-Dec-2019 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *- Minimum acceptance threshold of 90 per cent has not been reached* *- comdirect shareholders initially retain their shares* *- Zielke: 'A direct merger of comdirect into Commerzbank will now take place.'* Under the voluntary public acquisition offer of Commerzbank AG for all the outstanding shares of comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft ('comdirect'), the acceptance deadline on 6 December 2019 has now expired. By the end of the acceptance deadline, comdirect shareholders had tendered a total of 457,343 shares. Including the comdirect shares already held by Commerzbank, this shareholding corresponds to a proportion of approximately 82.63 per cent of all the shares. This means that the offer condition of a minimum acceptance threshold of 90 per cent has not been met so that the acquisition offer is not executed. comdirect shareholders will therefore initially retain their shares. The integration of comdirect will now take place by means of a direct merger into Commerzbank. Following consent granted by the general meetings of both companies, the shareholders of comdirect will receive Commerzbank shares in exchange for their shares. The exchange ratio will be determined on the basis of expert reports on the value of comdirect and Commerzbank. The direct merger was already announced as an alternative at the end of September 2019. 'We are confident about the logic of integrating comdirect, and we are well prepared. I want to see more comdirect in Commerzbank, and bundling our resources is the best way of getting there. A direct merger of comdirect into Commerzbank will now take place. We will institute the necessary measures immediately,' commented Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank. 'All customers will benefit from the merger: comdirect customers will still be able to rely on the proven offering of products, services, and brokerage. The branch network of Commerzbank will also offer them new options. Commerzbank customers will gain access to comdirect's excellent digital offering.' Since it was founded in 1994, comdirect has set benchmarks in online banking with innovative products, services, and advisory capabilities. Today, it is one of the leading direct banks and one of the leading online brokers in Germany. The business models of the two companies are becoming ever more closely aligned, and this is why comdirect shall be integrated into Commerzbank to become part of a strong, innovative multichannel bank. As a result of this, it will also be able to benefit from scale effects and growth opportunities within the Group. In addition to the strategic advantages, Commerzbank will be able to realise significant potential synergies from the integration. ***** *Press contact* Erik Nebel +49 69 136-44986 Maurice Farrouh +49 69 136-21947 ***** *About Commerzbank* Commerzbank is a leading international commercial bank with branches and offices in nearly 50 countries. The Bank's two business segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services precisely tailored to their customers' needs. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and is the market leader in German corporate banking. The Bank offers its sector expertise to its corporate clients in Germany and abroad and is a leading provider of capital market products. Its subsidiaries, Comdirect in Germany and mBank in Poland, are two of the world's most innovative online banks. With approximately 800 branches going forward, Commerzbank has one of the densest branch networks in Germany. The Bank serves more than 11 million private and small-business customers nationwide and over 70,000 corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. has around 5.6 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 