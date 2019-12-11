Profitable GrowGeneration Corp Looks Bullish in 2020GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) was one of the cannabis industry's best-kept secrets. But its under-the-radar status is no more. In addition to reporting record third-quarter revenue and net income, GrowGeneration recently began trading on the Nasdaq.The stock's December 2 uplisting to the Nasdaq gave the company more validity and exposure, and it makes things easier for GrowGeneration to raise capital. All that is imperative if the company.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...