SpendEdge has been monitoring the global starch market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of over USD 11 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

While factors like the emergence of energy-efficient starch-production solutions, the growing awareness about starch-based biodegradable polymers will contribute to the spend momentum. The easy availability of substitutes, various issues faced while sourcing superior-quality raw materials will inhibit the projected spend momentum in the starch market during the forecast period.

In terms of regional spend growth, North America will claim a substantial share owing to the extensive applications of starch in the food and beverage as well as the pharmaceutical sectors. Food processing industries in North America are exhibiting exponential demand for modified starch for packaging processes. This growing demand will continue to contribute to spend growth in the starch market in North America.

The Top Starch Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Forecasts of an increase in raw material prices and utility costs will inflate supplier's OPEX. This will reduce their profit margins and will compel them to market the finished products at higher rates. However, strategic cost-control initiatives, price forecasting techniques, and adequate technology adoption will aid starch suppliers to sustain their profit margins. Such suppliers will have the liberty to offer service to buyers at competitive rates without affecting their profit margins. On this note, this report has listed the top starch suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers' portfolio are given below:

Cargill- In a bid to boost productivity as well as to optimize raw material expenditure, Cargill is known to have adopted the separation process in its manufacturing units. This process converts a particular mixture of a chemical substance to form two or more unique mixtures of starch.

Archer Daniels Midland- In response to the global awareness about preserving the environment, this starch supplier has adopted sustainability measures across the supply chain through initiatives such as conducting supplier-diversity program by engaging with small and local suppliers, ensuring efficient use of feedstock through sustainable and responsible feedstock management, among others.

Ingredion- With the global preference shift towards organic starch, buyers are advised to assess this supplier's ability to organic starch variants that are used as binding or thickening agents.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Starch market spend segmentation by region

Starch supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for starch suppliers

Starch suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the starch market

Starch pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the starch market

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005539/en/

