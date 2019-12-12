PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) RusHydro announces 9M 2019 IFRS results 12-Dec-2019 / 11:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RusHydro announces 9M 2019 IFRS results December 12, 2019. Moscow, Russia. RusHydro Group (hereinafter referred to as the "Group", ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces its condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2019. Key highlights for the 3Q and 9M of 2019: - Total revenue in 9M'19 was flat to 9M'18 and came in at RUB 287,620 mn (-0.4%), in 3Q'19 - RUB 87,486 (+0.1%); - EBITDA in 9M'19 - RUB 70,429 mn (-13.1% y-o-y); in 3Q'19 - RUB 19,659 mn (-6.7% y-o-y); - Operating expenses increased in 9M and 3Q by 5.2% y-o-y and 1.9% y-o-y, respectively, mostly as a result of fuel cost increase and growth of purchased electricity and capacity costs; - Adjusted net profit in 9M'19 - RUB 39,842 mn (-22.1% y-o-y); net profit in 9M'19 - RUB 35,157 mn (-23.5 % y-o-y). - Financial results reflected decrease of electricity production in 9M'19 on the back of reduced water inflows to the majority of reservoirs of the HPPs in the first half of the year. In 3Q 2019 production increased on the back of rainfall flooding and increased water inflow to the following reservoirs. 3Q and 9M 2019/2018 highlights (in RUB mn) 3Q/19 3Q/18* chg. 9M'19 9M'18* chg. Revenue 87,486 87,385 0.1% 287,620 288,670 -0.4% Operating expenses 74,218 72,807 1.9% 236,621 225,005 5.2% Other operating 144 444 -67.6% 614 5,340 -88.5% profit Operating profit** 13,412 15,022 -10.7% 51,613 69,005 -25.2% EBITDA*** 19,659 21,067 -6.7% 70,429 81,016 -13.1% Net profit 5,772 7,405 -22.1% 35,157 45,985 -23.5% Net profit 8,733 10,937 -20.2% 39,842 51,151 -22.1% (adj.)**** Operating results Total electricity generation by RusHydro Group's power plants amounted to 33,295 GWh in 3Q'19, an increase of 3.3% as compared to the corresponding period last year, in 9M'19 - 91,888 (-7.7%). In 3Q'19 total electricity generation by RusHydro Group's hydropower and pumped storage plants increased by 4.6% to 27,168 GWh, electricity generation by the Group's thermal power plants decreased by 2.6% to 6,036 GWh, and electricity generation by renewables increased by 4.5% to 91 GWh as compared to the corresponding period of 2018. Consequently, in 9M'19 of the year total electricity generation by RusHydro Group's hydropower and pumped storage plants decreased by 10.1% to 68,824 GWh, by renewables - by 2.0% to 308 GWh, while electricity generation by the Group's thermal power plants increased by 0.1% to 22,755 GWh as compared to the same period of 2018. Total electricity generation by Boguchanskaya hydropower plant***** in 3Q'19 amounted to 4,426 GWh, an increase of 7.4% as compared to 3Q 2018, in 9M - 11,785 (+14.6%). Heat output by RusHydro Group's thermal plants in the Far Eastern Federal Districtin 3Q'19 increased by 13.2% to 2,168 GCal as compared to the corresponding period last year. In 9M'19, heat output decreased by 3.1% against 9M'18 to 18,967 GCal. Total electricity output by RusHydro's retail companies, operating in Chuvashia, Ryazan and Krasnoyarsk regions in the 3Q'19 decreased by 1.6% to 4,127 GWh as compared to 3Q'18. In 9M'19, total output decreased by 4.5% as compared to the corresponding period last year and amounted to 14,051 GWh. Key events in January - September 2019 ? On January 2, 2019, the Cental and Western districts of Yakutia were connected to the Unified Energy System of Russia. PJSC Yakutskenergo, a subsidiary of PJSC RusHydro, transferred the supervision and control of the territory to the System Operator; ? On February 8, 2019, PJSC RusHydro has divested its 40% share in LLC VolgaHydro, a hydropower equipment manufacturing joint venture in the Saratov region, to Voith Group for RUB 450 mn; ? On March 29, 2019, PJSC RusHydro and UC RUSAL commissioned the first stage of Boguchany aluminium smelter (BoAZ), part of Boguchanskiy Energy and Metals Complex (BEMO). Total funding of the smelter's first phase with annual operational capacity is estimated at 298 thousand tons of aluminium amounts to USD 1.69 bn. It is being financed by own funds of partners in BEMO project along with project financing from VEB.RF (formerly - Vnesheconombank); ? On April 19, 2019, The Board of Directors approved PJSC RusHydro's dividend policy, which stipulates for a base scenario of dividend payout ratio at 50% of the company's IFRS net profit. At the same time, a minimal payout level is set at the average amount of dividends paid over the last three years. Such measure guarantees shareholders a minimal dividend amount and improves the company's investment attractiveness. The changes to the dividend policy will be in effect for three years; ? On April 29, 2019, the first phase of placement of RusHydro's additional share issue for the construction of Pevek-Bilibino 110 kV high-voltage overhead lines in light of upcoming reconstruction of the Chaun-Bilibino power system following decommissioning of the Bilibinskaya nuclear power plant took place. PJSC RusHydro has placed 7,000,092,298 shares including 7,000,000,000 shares in favor of the Russian Federation represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) at one ruble per share; ? On June 28, 2019, AGM of PJSC RusHydro elected new Board of Directors and approved 2018 dividends of RUB 0.0367388 per share in total amount of RUB 15.9 bn (50% of the Group's net profit for 2018 under IFRS, and an increase of 42% over the amount distributed in dividends for 2017); ? On July 17, 2019, the government of the Russian Federation approved all projects submitted by RusHydro for construction and modernization of thermal power plants in the Far East: construction of Artyomovskaya CHP-2, Khabarovskaya CHP-4, second phase of Yakutskaya GRES-2 and modernization of Vladivostokskaya CHP-2. Return on the projects will be guaranteed by the mechanism stipulated in the government's program on thermal power modernization; ? On September 7, 2019, RusHydro put into commission Nizhe-Bureyskaya HPP in the Amur region. The facility's installed capacity and average annual electricity output stands at 320 MW and 1.67 TWh, respectively. It will supply power to customers in unified energy system of the East. Revenue Revenue breakdown in 3Q and 9M 2019/2018 (in RUB mn) 3Q'19 3Q'18 chg 9M'19 9M'18 chg Electricity sales 60,260 62,526 -3.6% 194,309 198,869 -2.3% Incl. grants as per 6,087 6,598 -7.7% 18,263 19,794 -7.7% Resolution of the Russian Gov't No. 895 (premium to the price translated to the budgets of the regions of Russian Federation) ****** Capacity sales 11,556 10,670 8.3% 34,997 32,090 9.1% Heat and hot water 3,082 2,905 6.1% 27,113 26,998 0.4% sales Other sales 8,583 8,291 3.5% 20,128 20,892 -3.7% Other government 4,005 2,993 33.8% 11,073 9,821 12.7% grants Total revenue 87,486 87,385 0.1% 287,620 288,670 -0.4% In 9M'19, total revenue of the Group amounted to RUB 287,620 mn as compared to RUB 288,670 in the 9M'18. The change is associated with the following key factors: ? decrease in revenue from electricity sales of PJSC RusHydro by RUB 7,652 mn due to decline in production of hydropower plants by 11%; ? increase in revenue from electricity of RAO ES East subgroup (incl. government subsidies) by RUB 2,014 mn on the back of tariff and sales volume growth; ? increase in revenue from electricity sales in ESC Rushydro subgroup by RUB 969 mn following new supply agreements, increase of tariffs on electricity sales as well as electricity sales volume growth on the wholesale market; ? increase in capacity sales revenue by RUB 2,907 mn on the back of sales volume growth of PJSC DEK; ? increase in heat and hot water sales revenue by RUB 115 mn following tariff growth; ? decrease in other sales revenue by RUB 764 mn is mainly driven by decrease in revenue from grid connections and electricity distribution services in PJSC Yakutskenergo and PJSC Magadanenergo. Operating expenses******* Operating expenses in 3Q and 9M 2019/2018 (in RUB mn) 3Q'19 3Q'18* chg 9M'19 9M'18* chg Employee benefit 18,308 18,025 1.6% 57,383 55,183 4.0% expenses Fuel expenses 11,871 10,642 11.5% 49,905 44,902 11.1% Purchased 9,385 9,126 2.8% 33,957 29,136 16.5% electricity and capacity Grid company 8,725 9,178 -4.9% 27,548 29,249 -5.8% services on electricity distribution Third parties 10,149 9,433 7.6% 25,043 25,155 -0.4% services Depreciation 6,434 5,824 10.5% 18,894 16,757 12.8% Taxes other than on 2,942 3,054 -3.7% 8,687 9,131 -4.9% income Other materials 3,626 3,172 14.3% 7,788 7,180 8.5% Water usage expenses 1,124 1,025 9.7% 3,165 3,021 4.8% Other expenses 1,654 3,328 -50.3% 4,251 5,291 -19.7% TOTAL 74,218 72,807 1.9% 236,621 225,005 5.2% Total operating expenses in the 9M'19 amounted to RUB 236,621 mn as compared 225,005 mn in the 9M'18 due to the following factors: ? increase in purchased electricity and capacity by RUB 4,821 mn partially

