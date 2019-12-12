CGC Stock Surges With New CEOCanopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) is still very much the industry standard bearer when it comes to marijuana stocks. Having said that, the company has been, much like the stock market itself, in a lot of flux lately.But now the company has settled on a new chief executive with a clear vision for the future of the company. That's great news for Canopy Growth stock investors.On December 9, after Canopy named David Klein as its new CEO, CGC stock surged.

