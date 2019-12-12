Voltalia SA As part of its partnership with Echoenergia, Voltalia sells additional developed wind projects in Brazil 12-Dec-2019 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, sold wind projects developed in its Serra Branca cluster for a total of 206 MW. The buyer, Echoenergia, a company controlled by Actis Group, has bought 479 MW from Voltalia under the long-term partnership sealed in 2017 between the two companies, which can reach up to 600 MW. "Voltalia is delighted to successfully pursue its long-term partnership with Echoenergia. Our capacity to develop a big volume of competitive sites in Brazil allows us to grow our asset base as an energy producer while capturing short-term value and achieving economies of scale through partnerships such as this one", says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. The 206 MW wind projects acquired by Echoenergia are located in Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster in the State of Rio Grande do Norte. They are expected to be operational by mid-2022. The Echoenergia wind farms will use the infrastructure developed and built by Voltalia, including the new 500 kV transmission line completed by Voltalia in September 2019. The Serra Branca cluster has a 2.4 GW potential. As of today, Voltalia owns 319 MW of operating wind farms[1] and 281 MW of wind farms under construction (VSM 1&2) at Serra Branca. About Echoenergia (https://www.echoenergia.com.br/ [1]) Founded in 2017 by Actis, the company has already acquired 34 wind farms (including new ventures) and is one of the largest wind power generators in Brazil. It currently has a portfolio of 700 MW of installed capacity already operating in Northeastern states. The company also has a number of projects under development. About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [2]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW, of which 0.7 GW is secured. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 697 employees and is present in 19 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] including 10 MW commissioned at the VSM wind farms, see press release date December 11, 2019 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QNFYGCJJPS [3] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 934875 End of Announcement EQS News Service 934875 12-Dec-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2b6fd2c145c0d6cb7408fe9728f76c9f&application_id=934875&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=934875&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7bbbbbbebabd2dd8640e772f68e3e939&application_id=934875&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 12, 2019 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)