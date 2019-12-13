SHANGHAI, December 12 (WNM/Reuters/David Stanway) - China aims to double the amount of water it transfers from the flood-prone south to arid northern regions, officials said, as the government prepares to launch the second phase of its controversial cross-country water diversion scheme. The South-North Water Diversion Project was first proposed in 1952 to ease flooding in the south and drought in the north, but critics say its costs are too high and the diversion of polluted water to other regions ...

