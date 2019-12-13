EQS-News / 12/12/2019 / 21:56 EST/EDT *Nadcap Merit Status Awarded to Oerlikon Metco Coatings GmbH* *SALZGITTER, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 /* Oerlikon Metco Coatings GmbH, has achieved Nadcap Merit Status for coatings. The achievement demonstrates their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications. Oerlikon Metco, Salzgitter which applies coatings [1] on precision components across numerous industry applications, including aerospace, has been Nadcap accredited since October 2014. / "Nadcap accreditation is universally acknowledged as a significant undertaking. The Nadcap Coatings Task Group has determined Oerlikon Metco Coatings GmbH compliance to industry standards, best practices and customer requirements. Nadcap has long been incorporated by the aerospace [2] industry into their risk mitigation activity. Congratulations are therefore due to as their hard work has resulted in achieving Nadcap accreditation with Merit Status for an extended 24-month accreditation term," commented Michael J. Hayward, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute. Salzgitter's Merit Status allows reaccreditation audits to occur at the maximum extended frequency of 24 months. "We are proud of this achievement! It's a compliment to all the Salzgitter co-workers for their continuous dedication to produce quality output and reflects the high standards we bring to our customers," states Jens Hinrichs, General Manager - Oerlikon Metco Coatings GmbH. *For further information, please contact:* Liana Vinokur Director, Commercial Excellence T +1 516-338-2213 Liana.Vinokur@Oerlikon.com www.oerlikon.com/metco [3] *About Oerlikon Metco* Oerlikon Metco enhances surfaces that bring benefits to customers through a uniquely broad range of surface technologies, equipment, materials, services, specialized machining services, and components. Surface technologies such as Thermal Spray and Laser Cladding improve the performance, efficiency and reliability of customer parts and systems. Oerlikon Metco serves industries such as aviation, power generation, automotive, oil & gas and other specialized markets via a dynamically growing network of more than 40 sites in EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. Oerlikon Metco, together with Oerlikon Balzers, and Oerlikon AM belong to the Surface Solutions Segment of the Switzerland-based Oerlikon Group (SIX: OERL). *About Nadcap* Created in 1990 by SAE International, Nadcap is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute (PRI). PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at www.p-r-i.org [4] or contact PRI at PRI@p-r-i.org. *SOURCE:* Oerlikon Metco Inc. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TYWUPNVOPQ [5] Document title: Nadcap Merit Status Awarded to Oerlikon Metco Coatings GmbH 12/12/2019 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=97b5ae89bb3428995bad601f1e441919&application_id=935415&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9e494aecf09c6ffc0d0e0712dabbbed1&application_id=935415&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=51111a5b6b86f32a209fa78c44e762b9&application_id=935415&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9d2fed533f3cac668cf46c4bbe463cb2&application_id=935415&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0a8fd2138e47cde35c13bd11a0180acf&application_id=935415&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2019 21:56 ET (02:56 GMT)