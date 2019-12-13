Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-12-13 15:00 CET -- The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic 10 index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Thursday, January 2, 2020. As a result of the current review, there is no change in the existing index composition. OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of January 2, 2020: LHV Group Silvano Fashion Group Tallinna Sadam Tallink Grupp Merko Ehitus Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Olainfarm Tallinna Vesi Siauliu Bankas Telia Lietuva Please note that the 15 percent capping will be based on the closing prices of December 30, 2019. For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Services Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at indexservices@nasdaq.com or Justinas Juknys +370 5 253 1417, justinas.juknys@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.