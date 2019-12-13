HYPR Announces the Launch of their New and Innovative Influencer Customer Relationship Management Tool

The New Influencer CRM Tool Allows People to Easily Streamline their Influencer Communications in One User-Friendly Place

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2019 / The founders of HYPR are pleased to announce the launch of their new Influencer customer relationship management (CRM) tool.

To learn more about HYPR and their effective influencer marketing platform, please check out https://www.hyprbrands.com/influencer-marketing-platform.

As a company spokesperson noted, HYPR's new Influencer CRM tool allows users to streamline their influencer communications in one convenient place.

"Powered by the ubiquitous Salesforce CRM, our platform lets you send and store outreach communications through integrated email," the spokesperson noted, adding that with the new and user-friendly tool, users can keep important notes, files, and replies handy for their entire team.

The new Influencer CRM tool also allows people to record communications that are sent to other places such as emails, texts and Instagram messages; it will also automatically track any responses and alert the user with an email when an influencer responds.

As it turns out, the launch of the new Influencer CRM tool is not the only exciting news to come out of HYPR in recent weeks. The company also released its new Activation Dashboard, which helps to manage activations from outreach to agreement.

While activating influencers is a process that involves a number of steps, it does not have to be a stressful or overwhelming experience. Thanks to the new Activation Dashboard, users can quickly and easily track statuses and responses.

"Since the tool integrates with HYPR's Influencer Marketing Cloud, you'll be able to log outreach using our Influencer CRM, and also start measuring a campaign right away when it's signed," the spokesperson noted.

The Activation Dashboard includes a number of impressive features, including the ability to move individual activations between stages including candidate, negotiating, agreed and signed. Users can also see at a glance the posts, stories, influencers and total budget in each stage.

Both the new Influencer CRM tool and the Activation Dashboard help round out the platform as the all-in-one solution for brands looking to manage their influencer programs at scale.

HYPR developed their platform to help marketers like themselves identify the ROI of influencer marketing. Since then, they have partnered with hundreds of Fortune 500 brands and top PR and marketing agencies to deliver tightly targeted campaigns to industries such as travel, beauty, entertainment, fashion and more. For more information, please visit https://www.hyprbrands.com/.

