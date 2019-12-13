GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Cyber Security Solution DigitalSafe Joins Keller Williams Realty's Keller Cloud Innovation Program - Offering DigitalSafe to KW Agents and Offices via KW MarketPlace

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2019 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS, SWIS.WT)

GlobeX Data Ltd. And its subsidiary GlobeX Data, Inc., the leader in Swiss hosted secure document management and secure communications was announced today as a partner in the Keller Cloud Innovation Program. GlobeX has integrated DigitalSafe, its Swiss hosted security, document management, password management and encrypted email solution, in the KW MarketPlace already.

The Company is working with its marketing team in order to complete some marketing materials for the DigitalSafe application in the KW Marketplace. GlobeX anticipates that all updates to its marketing materials and information for the KW Marketplace will be completed by January 2020. Some of the updates are newer documentation for Real Estate use case, bigger data storage capacity and a new look and feel for its application, as well as a synchronized back up feature new to DigitalSafe. As the application releases new features, KW agents will benefit greatly from these complimentary upgrades to the application.

Businesses are often the targets of hacking attempts making financial and other data vulnerable to cyber threats. The potential consequence in breaches of security places the institution and clients at high risk of exposing valuable information. DigitalSafe allows each institution and clients to manage personal data in a secure Swiss cloud. DigitalSafe allows users full control of their data, minimizing the risks of data attacks. KW agents can use DigitalSafe to securely communicate information such as contracts, banking statements, legal documents, PIN codes and Passwords and other types of sensitive data. KW agents will be able to communicate securely by preloading sensitive documents and share those documents with their clients and co-workers. All these advantages come with Swiss data privacy laws, among the highest data privacy in the world, the highest encryption standards, and GlobeX Data's proprietary VirtualVaults technology.

VirtualVaults technology uses multiple layers of encryption requiring more computing processing power than the products available in the market. It is a process that is too costly for mass cloud services and other large service providers. In the unlikely event of a breach of data, VirtualVaults protects each individual account holder by segregating each user from the other users, creating an individual barrier of protection. VirtualVaults exceeds all National Institute Standards of Technology NIST-approved cryptographic standards.

The KW MarketPlace is an app store for KW agents to browse top software integrations made by third-party developers.? Additionally, GlobeX Data is exploring way to integrate its DigitalSafe application later in 2020 into Command, a smart CRM-plus suite of applications hosted on the Keller Cloud.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data Ltd. Added: "We are very pleased and excited to join the KW MarketPlace. Keller Williams has been a pioneer in the real estate industry by embracing technology to maximize efficiency and profitability for its agents, and to provide its agents the best tools to run their business. As partners in the KW Marketplace, and later on as integrator of Command, the smart CRM-plus suite of applications hosted on the Keller Cloud, we look forward to providing KW agents the security and privacy DigitalSafe will provide them and their clients when sharing documents, generating passwords, sending encrypted emails and backing up their data in DigitalSafe's Swiss hosted secure cloud. KW is a symbol of quality and excellence, and GlobeX is honored to have been chosen as a partner for its KW Marketplace. We look forward to working very closely with Keller Williams and their team in order to spread the word to all of Keller Williams 160,000+ agents in the United States."

In the KCIP role, GlobeX Data?will work closely with Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, as KW expands on the Keller Cloud platform.

About the Keller Cloud Innovator Program

Through the Keller Cloud Innovator Program ("KCIP"), KW collaborates with leading technology companies, such as GlobeX Data, to enhance the operations of real estate businesses via the Keller Cloud, a proprietary, AI-fueled real estate cloud for Keller Williams agents.

Using a Keller Cloud application programming interface, or API, available for outside technology developers, KCIP enables the integration of additional top technology tools within an agent's Keller Cloud solutions.



Through benefits resulting from the KCIP, KW agents can now further customize Command. In February 2019, KW made Command available for all associates. Command now has more than 100,000 active users.



More information on the Keller Cloud Innovator Program is available at go.kw.com/innovators.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. distributes, designs and develops Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

