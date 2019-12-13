Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AS7Q ISIN: US8342233074 Ticker-Symbol: DOA2 
Frankfurt
13.12.19
08:11 Uhr
1,090 Euro
-0,010
-0,91 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLIGENIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLIGENIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,140
1,160
22:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOLIGENIX
SOLIGENIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLIGENIX INC1,090-0,91 %