Vienna Airport: In November 2019, the total number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) rose by 8.6% to 2.9 mn travellers. The accumulated passenger volume in the period January to November 2019 was up 15.2% to 36.6 mn. Vienna Airport registered a significant increase in its passenger volume of 17.6% to a total of 29.2 mn travellers in the first eleven months of the year.VIG: weekly performance: 1.39% Erste Group: Across all of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the amount of money that people are able to save or invest on a monthly basis was higher in 2019 than it had been five years earlier. People were able to put more money aside mostly due to increased household incomes, newly found jobs, and a more ...

