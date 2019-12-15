EVN: Revenue recorded by utility company EVN Group rose by 6.0% year-on-year to Euro 2.2 bn in 2018/19. This increase was supported, among others, by substantial growth in renewable generation and positive impulses from heat supplies. Contrasting factors included declines in thermal electricity generation and in the Networks Segment as well as a changed, but earnings-neutral calculation for the so-called "green electricity mark-up" in Bulgaria. The development of the costs for electricity purchases from third parties and primary energy expenses was influenced by contrary effects. Higher upstream network costs led to an increase, while the above-mentioned change calculation for the "green electricity mark-up" in Bulgaria was responsible for a reduction. EBIT for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...