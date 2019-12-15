Wolford: Bodywear group Wolford AG, which is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, generated revenue of Euro 60.49 mn in the first six months of the current financial year (May 2019 to April 2020), comprising a decrease of 3.0% from the comparable prior-year figure of Euro 62.37 mn. Similar to fashion retailers across the globe, Wolford is suffering the consequences of a far-reaching structural transformation along with declining customer frequencies in the Western European fashion markets. Operating earnings (EBIT) in the first half-year amounted to Euro -9.38 mn, compared to Euro -5.92 mn in the previous year. This development is primarily related to the drop in revenue. Interest payments roses substantially by Euro 1.60 mn, which is mainly due to the first-time application of the new ...

