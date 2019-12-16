At the request of Kollect on Demand Holding AB (publ), 559216-5160, Kollect on Demand Holding AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 19, 2019. The company has 3,581,104 shares as per today's date. Short name: KOLL ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 4,923,290 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013512019 ------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 186887 ------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559216-5160 ------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other equities ------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- 5300 Retail ----------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46850301595.