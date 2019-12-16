DGAP-Media / 2019-12-16 / 16:30 *New IC enables direct LED lamp control using advanced networking interface capability* Elmos Semiconductor AG and Audi AG extend their long lasting partnership for LED rear light control. The partners announce sample availability of the new Elmos IC E522.95. This multichannel LED controller for exterior lighting with advanced network interface capabilities allows direct control of LED lamps. Equipped with a 2Mbps CAN FD protocol and a CAN FD physical interface, the E522.95 can be connected directly to the Body Control Unit (BCM) via the car in-vehicle network - therefore local lighting control units are no longer needed. "Enabling direct control between the BCM and LED lamps marks an important step towards realizing centralized car lighting and domain driven architectures considered essential for styling, customization, dynamic animation and autonomous drive by removing the need of localized lighting control units and thereby resulting into significant system cost savings and above all full application flexibility." said Dr. Klaus Büttner, Executive Vice President Electrics/Electronics, CarIT of the Audi AG. Developed fully according to the ISO26262 Functional Safety development process, the E522.95 offers a full suite of diagnosis features that ensure reliable system operation of LED drivers and enable achieving ASIL-B ratings at system level. The 16 channel E522.95 LED controller has a maximum output current of 100mA per channel and supports Elmos' patented power management methodology ensuring a constant light intensity of the LEDs even under difficult thermal conditions. The E522.95 is offered in a QFN40 package with an exposed die pad. "The introduction of the E522.95 marks a significant step in our collaboration with Audi in bringing innovative system solutions based on our expertise in in-vehicle network interfaces. We are pleased to see that our joint efforts result in solutions allowing new features for the end users while at the same time cost savings at the OEM." said Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO Elmos Semiconductor AG. For further product information, datasheet, evaluation kits and engineering samples, please contact sales@elmos.com with "E522.95" in the subject line or contact us by telephone: + 49 231 7549 100. The product features of the E522.95 will also be shown at the CES (Las Vegas, 7-10 January 2020). You will find Elmos in the Westgate Tower (Suite #19121), adjacent to the CES Congress Center. *About Elmos Semiconductor AG* Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. *Contact* Elmos Semiconductor AG Janina Rosenbaum, Head of Investor Relations, Fon: +49231-7549-287 Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Fon: +49231-7549-199 Email: invest@elmos.com End of Media Release Issuer: Elmos Semiconductor AG Key word(s): Automobile 2019-12-16 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-510 Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111 E-mail: invest@elmos.com Internet: http://www.elmos.com ISIN: DE0005677108 WKN: 567710 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 937275 End of News DGAP Media 937275 2019-12-16

