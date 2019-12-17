Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that the website to support sales of Wright & Well topical products in the state of Oregon has been launched at www.wrightandwellplus.com.





Image 1: Launch of Wright & Well website (www.wrightandwellplus.com)



To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/50851_website.jpg

Wright & Well consists of an Ayurveda-inspired collection of THC- and CBD-infused products. Using high quality Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Root Oil, crafted through an exclusive proprietary extraction process, Wright & Well's first five products, manufactured at Oregon licensed facility Nova Paths, have passed all regulatory requirements of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC), including the completion of control studies of the final product. The products include THC and CBD infused massage oil, topical gel, and balm and two CBD tinctures.

According to Statista, in 2018, legal sales of cannabis amounted to nearly U.S. $10 billion , and sales are projected to be over $16 billion in 2021, of which the State of Oregon is expected to account for almost $1 billion.

To support the sales of the Wright & Well product line through Oregon licensed distributor Nova Paths, Yield Growth has developed a sophisticated marketing plan for the Oregon market that focuses on the frontline sales team, instore experience and budtenders. Wright & Well products will also stand out with unrivaled packaging and in-store displays. The combined attention to education, packaging and displays is part of an overall strategy designed to support strong sales. The new Wright & Well website is striking and streamlined, and provides visitors with user-friendly experience. Customers can learn about the Wright & Well collection, ingredients and usage-making it easy to select products.

Yield Growth's U.S. subsidiary W&W Manufacturing Inc., is currently developing a CBD from hemp product line with a CBD online marketplace for planned launch in early 2020.

BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research project that the collective market for CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024. Ecommerce represents a sizeable opportunity for hemp-CBD products, with US-based CBD company Charlotte's Web reporting 57% of their $70 million revenue coming from their online sales platform.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops cannabis and edible mushroom products in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skincare brand, Urban Juve, has signed agreements for distribution in Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical and edible products in Oregon this month and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California in 2020. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It has filed 12 patents to protect its extraction method and formulas. Its majority owned Flourish Mushroom Labs is researching the use of psychedelic mushrooms to treat obesity and diabetes and is developing edible mushroom coffees. Yield Growth produces revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, Flourish Mushroom Labs, Jack n Jane and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50851