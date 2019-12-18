Invitae Corp's Revenue to More Than Double by 2020Genetic testing has rapidly become the norm in the healthcare field as its cost declines. A small-cap play in this growing space is Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA), up 55% this year but down 21% over the past three months.Invitae provides reasonably priced advanced medical genetics testing to the medical community. The view is, as the fees decline, people become more interested in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...