The Spanish business has secured a 10-year power purchase agreement signed by Swiss electric company Alpiq.From pv magazine Spain. Spanish solar company Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente SA has secured a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) signed by Swiss power company Alpiq for electricity generated at several Spanish PV plants. Solaria said the 10-year deal will be linked to two solar projects under construction in Castilla y León and one planned for Castilla La Mancha, in central-northern Spain. The three facilities will have a combined generation capacity of 105 MW and are expected to ...

