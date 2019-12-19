BRASILIA, December 18 (WNM/Reuters/Lisandra Paraguassu) - Deforestation on protected indigenous lands in the Amazon was almost three times higher than the loss of trees in the region as a whole and the highest since 2008, according to a new study based on satellite imagery. The data from Brazil's space research institute INPE studied by ISA, a socio-environmental NGO working with indigenous people, shows that between August 2018 and July 2019 deforestation on reservations reached 42,600 hectares. ...

