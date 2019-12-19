Potnetwork Holdings Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Excites CBD Industry with Launch of Private Label CBD Lab at MJBizCon, Las Vegas, December 11-13

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN) ("the Company"), test launched its long-awaited entry into the private label CBD business at the MJBizCon tradeshow, Las Vegas, December 11-13, 2019, where its booth promoted its "Private Label CBD Lab" offering private label gummies, creams, tinctures, oils and other products. The launch was enthusiastically received by a huge audience of potential buyers.

(Click here to see a video of the Company in action at the show.)

"The excitement that we generated at MJBizCon from what we are calling our Private Label CBD Lab was almost overwhelming," said Kevin Hagen, CEO of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. "We have been preparing to offer this full line of quality, private label CBD products for some time. As an industry leader with a solid positive reputation for product quality and customer service dependability, we found this move logical and a further way to grow our business while simultaneously indirectly increasing our distribution footprint. This entry capitalizes on the groundwork that we have built over the years and will greatly assist in our penetration of a rapidly expanding market. For 2020, we anticipate building a significant revenue stream from this private label business to complement our traditional branded sales."

Market experts, such as Brightfield Group, project sales of hemp-derived CBD products to reach nearly $24 billion in U.S. alone by 2023, while consumer surveys indicate that close to 7 percent of Americans currently use CBD which is expected to grow to 10 percent, or 25 million users by 2025.

About MJBizCon: MJBizCon is sponsored by MJBizDaily, and the show is the largest gathering of cannabis business professionals in the world with more than 35,000 attendees and programming to benefit every industry sector. The show is held twice per year, and is the most comprehensive trade show of its kind, bringing together the world's widest variety of retail merchandise for the MJ business. The show draws more than 45,000 buyers annually from over 90 countries spending an average of over $80 thousand each, according to information released on the show by its sponsors.

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., a publicly-traded, fully-reporting SEC company, trades its common stock on the OTC market under the symbol: POTN. The Company, a holding company, has as its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News and PotNetwork Magazine (PotNetwork.com). For more information, please visit, www.potnetworkholding.com.

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

