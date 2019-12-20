Statkraft AS: Solaria and Statkraft sign a 10-year 252 MW PPA

(Madrid, 20 December 2019) Today, Statkraft, Europe's leading provider of market access services and Solaria, leading solar power generator in Spain, have signed a long-term physical power purchase agreement (PPA) for five solar parks.



The initial duration of the agreement is ten years starting with the commissioning of the facilities.

The electricity will be supplied from three projects in Castilla y León and two in Castilla La Mancha. The five solar parks will have a total installed capacity of 252 MW, will produce around 500 GWh per year and will be connected to the grid progressively through 2020.

Darío López, COO of Solaria: "It is an honour to start working with Statkraft, a reference company in the European energy sector, and we are grateful for the confidence they have shown in Solaria. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to develop projects with very high quality PPAs that will allow us to access very attractive financing".

Carsten Poppinga, Senior Vice President Trading & Origination at Statkraft: "We are proud to sign this PPA with one of the leading solar projects players in Spain and thus contribute to the further development of renewable assets. We will use this power to strengthen our position as a leading supplier of green power deliveries to major industrial customers on the Iberian Peninsula."

The energy poured into the grid by the photovoltaic plants included in these contracts will be 100% renewable and will reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by more than 101,000 tonnes a year, thus helping the European Directive 2009/28/EC on the reduction of pollutant gases. The volume of these contracts is equivalent to the consumption of more than 150,000 Spanish homes per year.

About Solaria:

Solaria is a leading PV developer and green power generation company with more than 360 MW worldwide and the target to reach 3,325 MW by the end of 2023.

Listed since 2007 in Spain, Solaria has historically covered the entire value chain from wafer production to solar parks management. In recent years, SOLARIA's business model has evolved, focusing exclusively in the activities of the solar energy value chain offering the higher margins and return for its shareholders, leveraging the experience of the company in the solar business. It has also evolved from being an industrial group to a power generation company.

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 3600 employees in 16 countries.

As the leading PPA provider, Statkraft brings together pan-European electricity producers and companies from trade and industry and develops new concepts that add value to both sides. Customers benefit from decades of experience in supplying renewable energy at long-term predictable and competitive prices. With a portfolio of circa 18,500 MW, Statkraft is one of the largest managers of renewable assets on behalf of third parties in Europe. The company is owned by the Norwegian Government and has an A-/BBB+ credit rating.

