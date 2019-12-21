Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2019) - Lodge Resources Inc. (CSE: LDG) ("Lodge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to proceed with a private placement of flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at $0.40 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $100,000 (the "Offering").

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the exploration on the Company's Comstock Property, located in the Nicola Mining District, British Columbia.

About the Company:

The Company is a mineral exploration company currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Comstock Property, located in the Nicola Mining District, British Columbia.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.lodgeresourcesinc.com or contact Howard Milne, CEO of Lodge, at (604) 377-8994, email hdmcap@shaw.ca.

