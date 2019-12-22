voestalpine: In the current business year, non-recurring effects in an amount of Euro 360 mn will negatively influence the result of voestalpine AG. This charge essentially contains write-offs due to impairment of assets and is the result of the analysis of possible effects of the changed global economic conditions on the main business segments of voestalpine, announced in the last outlook. All non-recurring effects reduce EBIT, but Euro 80 mn affect EBITDA as well. From today's perspective, the Management Board therefor expects EBIT for the current business year 2019/20 to be just positive and operating profit (EBITDA) to be in a range of around Euro 1.2 bn. In view of this earnings expectation, the management board will propose to the supervisory board to submit a resolution to the ...

