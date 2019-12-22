Atrium: Moody'sconfirms Atrium European Real Estate Limited's Baa3 ratings and changed the outlook to positive.Atrium: weekly performance: -2.25% Erste Group: Erste Group joins forces with Prague-based start-up Dateio to work on the integration of a new discount system into its pan-European banking platform George. The potential solution developed by the Dateio offers discounts linked to clients' payment cards. Erste utilizes its unique asset of having one platform across four retail-markets with more than 5 million users. Thus, Erste Group invested into a 22% share of Dateio becoming a minority shareholder in the Czech company. From an investor's perspective, Erste expects the roll-out of the service via its own banking platform to increase the value of the start-up. "This ...

