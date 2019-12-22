Zumtobel: Lightning group Zumtobel develops lighting solution for the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao. The new LED lighting solution by Zumtobel, which replaced the previous lighting system, gives the exhibition areas of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao a new lease of life and meets the special requirements for illuminating the priceless and sensitive exhibits of the museum's collection. Thanks to innovative LED technology, the new Zumtobel lighting solution also enables a significant reduction in energy consumption compared with the previous museum lighting. Bluetooth makes maintaining the lighting solution particularly easy. UV- and IR-free light protects the exhibits, while variable colour temperatures perfectly showcase the artworks, which include works by Mark Rothko, Yves Klein, Cy ...

