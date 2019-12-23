BOURBON Press release: BOURBON Corporation's assets sold to Societe Phoceenne de Participations by decision of the Marseille Commercial Court

Marseilles, December 23, 2019,

BOURBON Corporation's assets sold to Société Phocéenne de Participations

by decision of the Marseille Commercial Court, handed down today

By a judgment dated December 23, 2019, the Marseilles Commercial Court decided of the disposal of the assets of BOURBON Corporation to Société Phocéenne de Participations (SPP), a company owned by the following banking institutions: BNP Paribas, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Alpes Provence, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile de France, Crédit Mutuel Equity SCR, Crédit Lyonnais, Natixis and Société Générale.

Transfer of ownership of the BOURBON Corporation assets will take place as of January 2, 2020.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. Through its 31 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

