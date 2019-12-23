EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko Limited / Key word(s): Offer Achiko Limited: Achiko has received an offer from Media Nusantara Group to subscribe 2 million shares at USD 1.00 a share 23-Dec-2019 / 19:09 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Zurich/Jakarta, 23 December 2019* - FinTech company Achiko Ltd. (ACHI:SWX) has received an offer by Media Nusantara Group ("MNC") to an subscribe to additional 2,000,000 shares at USD 1.00 a share. Subject to definitive documents and market conditions the transaction shall be completed within 30 days. MNC is already a significant shareholder of Achiko. *Press Contact* Germany and Austria Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop edicto GmbH E: achiko@edicto.de T: +49 69 90 55 05-51 *Switzerland* Marcus Balogh Farner Consulting Ltd. E: achiko@farner.ch T: +41 44 266 67 67 *Disclaimer* This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Achiko Limited 5th Floor Anderson Square Building, 64 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 31325 SMB KY1-1206 Grand Cayman Cayman Islands Internet: www.achiko.com ISIN: KYG0101M1024 Valor: 48788430 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 921813 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 921813 23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST

