Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MU4M ISIN: ID1000106206 Ticker-Symbol: 5M2 
Stuttgart
23.12.19
08:29 Uhr
0,086 Euro
-0,001
-1,15 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIA NUSANTARA CITRA TBK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIA NUSANTARA CITRA TBK 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACHIKO
ACHIKO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACHIKO LIMITED0,8870,00 %
MEDIA NUSANTARA CITRA TBK0,086-1,15 %