AurCrest Gold Inc.: AurCrest Gold Options Gold Property to Newrange Gold

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2019 / AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSXV:AGO) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Newrange Gold Inc. ("Newrange") to option a 100% interest in the Company's Western Fold property in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Newrange has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the AurCrest Western Fold property by paying AurCrest an aggregate of $200,000 and issuing an aggregate of 1 million common shares over two years with an initial payment of $30,000 and the issuance of 150,000 common shares on or before closing, the payment of a further $70,000 and the issuance of an additional 350,000 common shares on the first anniversary following closing, and the payment of a further $100,000 and the issuance of an additional 500,000 common shares on the second anniversary following closing. AurCrest retains a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty in the Western Fold property, half of which can be purchased for $1,000,000. The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval by Newrange. The transaction is anticipated to close within the next week.

About AurCrest Gold Inc.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has a portfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake and Bridget Lake gold properties.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

AurCrest Gold Inc.

Christopher Angeconeb

President and C.E.O

(807) 737-5353

christopherangeconeb@gmail.com Ian Brodie-Brown

Director of Business Development

(416) 844-9969

ianbrodiebrown@gmail.com

