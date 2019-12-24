Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2019) -The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that Urban Juve's Hydrating Body Oil appears in this month's holiday issue of Vanity Fair UK, which features RuPaul on the cover, photographed by Annie Leibovitz.





The magazine highlights Urban Juve's Ayurveda-inspired Hydrating Body Oil in "The Vanity Box," along with a range of other handpicked luxury beauty products, selected for the publication's sophisticated and highly affluent readers.

The Canadian-made Hydrating Body Oil is one of Urban Juve's most popular products. Powered by hemp seed oil, avocado oil and ginger oil, Hydrating Body Oil helps revive the skin, while cinnamon and cardamom invigorate the senses.

Urban Juve has been featured several times in Vanity Fair UK and other high-quality beauty and lifestyle publications, such as British Vogue and Elle Canada.

"We are expecting our products to be widely distributed throughout Europe and South America in 2020," says Penny White, CEO of Yield Growth. "In Europe alone the skin care market is expected to grow at 3.9% CAGR between 2016 and 2022, according to KVB Research, so we are positioning Urban Juve, along with our other brands, to capitalize on the opportunity."

In celebration of the holiday season, Urban Juve is offering 40% off the entire Urban Juve Collection from December 26th-29th, 2019. Shop urbanjuve.com with code "BOX2019" during our Boxing Weekend Sale!

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops cannabis and edible mushroom products and conducting research into uses, methods and products that improve life in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skincare brand, Urban Juve, has signed agreements for distribution in Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical and edible products in Oregon this month and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California in 2020. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It has filed 13 patents to protect its extraction method and other intellectual property. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

