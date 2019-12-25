PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NLE AO and Liebherr-Russland OOO sign contract on port equipment delivery 25-Dec-2019 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NLE AO and Liebherr-Russland OOO sign contract on port equipment delivery December 25, 2019 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that Liebherr-Russland OOO will deliver port equipment to Novorosleseksport AO (NLE AO, part of NCSP Group). Dmitry Korchnev, General Director at NLE AO, and German Ignatov, Director of the Port Equipment Department at Liebherr-Russland OOO, signed a contract on purchase of two ship-to-shore cranes (STS) with a capacity of 65 tons for loading and offloading of 20, 30, 40 and 45 feet ISO containers from a vessel to shore and back. The SPS cranes delivery is scheduled for 2021. These cranes will ensure the processing of Bosphormax container ships (300 m length, 48.0 m width) at NLE AO berths No. 29 and 30 and increased processing speed, as well as allow for simultaneous transportation of two ISO containers of 20 feet each due to the operational function of the long-twin spreader. As a reminder, in July 2019 Liebherr-Russland OOO delivered the world's first full-circle electrical port crane Liebherr LPS 420 E, engineered without the use of hydraulic units, to PJSC NCSP. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019 amounted to 71.75 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 37516 EQS News ID: 943687 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

