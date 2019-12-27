Anzeige
WKN: 915080 ISIN: NL0000430106 Ticker-Symbol: B1Z 
Stuttgart
23.12.19
17:14 Uhr
2,100 Euro
-0,060
-2,78 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.12.2019 | 08:05
AND International Publishers: AND (AND.AS) reaches agreement on a convertible loan of € 1million

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 27 December 2019: AND International Publishers NV ("the Company" or "AND") announces today that an agreement has been reached between the Company and a group of investors about a convertible loan of € 1million to be issued to the Company.

Further details of the agreement will be finalized in the course of January 2020.

About AND
AND is one of the few digital mapping companies offering seamless, worldwide coverage. AND's focus is to create and deliver market leading, relevant, innovative and tailored location-aware content which fosters a safer and more sustainable world. Using smart technology, we constantly enrich and update our global data and offer an end-to-end portfolio of location-aware products and services.

For more information contact:

Thierry Jaccoud
CEO
Tel +31 (0)10 885 1200
thierry.jaccoud@and.com (mailto:thierry.jaccoud@and.com)

