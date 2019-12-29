Production: The working-day adjusted production index for industries and construction (ÖNACE 2008 B-F) decreased by 1.0% in October 2019 against October of the previous year, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Compared to September 2019, it increased by 0.7% (seasonally adjusted). European Lithium: European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI, NEX:EUR) advised that it has requested and been granted a trading Halt for its shares on the ASX market pending an announcement regarding financing for its Defintive Feasibility Study.European Lithium: weekly performance: -2.04% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (24/12/2019)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...