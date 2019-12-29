ams: ams, a worldwide supplier of high- performance sensor solutions, announces the divestment of its MEMS microphone interface design assets to its customer Knowles Corporation, a global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions. Continuing its strategic focus on sensor solutions and in view of significant future opportunities in optical technologies, ams will divest its industry-leading high performance interface ASIC design business for MEMS microphones which has worked in close partnership with Knowles for a number of years to create bespoke audio sensor interfaces. The transaction includes the transfer of a well-respected ASIC design team, related intellectual property rights and sourcing rights for ASIC wafers from multiple foundry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...