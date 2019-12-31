Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.12.2019

WKN: A2DLD6 ISIN: CA03783B1022 Ticker-Symbol: A0I 
Frankfurt
30.12.19
08:00 Uhr
0,091 Euro
-0,001
-1,09 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,092
0,121
30.12.
