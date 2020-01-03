GABORONE, December 31 (WNM/Reuters) - Rhino poaching in Botswana's Okavango Delta has risen at an unprecedented rate with 23 white rhinoceros and eight black rhinoceros killed since October 2018, the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism said. "Between April and October 2019, nine rhinos were killed. The unfortunate incidents have increased with 13 more rhinos having been poached from October to date," the ministry said in a statement seen by Reuters. Despite heavy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...