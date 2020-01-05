S&T: On 27 December 2019, technology group S&T AG completed the share buyback program announced on 22 July 2019. In total, S&T AG bought back 788.245 shares at a weighted average price of Euro 18,5822. This corresponds to 1,193% of the company's share capital. The total price without incidental expenses of the repurchased shares was Euro 14.647.351,95. S&T AG plans to use the repurchased shares for future acquisitions and to service the stock option programs.S&T: weekly performance: 2.62% ams: ams, a worldwide supplier of high-performance sensor solutions, has been recognized through major industry awards around the globe during 2019. ams was named Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company by the Global Semiconductor Alliance in recognition of its vision, technology ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...