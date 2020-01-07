STRYDENBURG/GROBLERSHOOP, South Africa, January 6 (WNM/Reuters/Onke Ngcuka/Tanisha Heiberg) - A severe drought is threatening South Africa's wildlife industry, with game farmers keeping fewer animals and tourists visiting game lodges in smaller numbers. Parts of the country have been affected by consecutive years of abnormally hot weather and below average rainfall that have scorched grazing lands and dried up watering holes since 2015, the driest year on record. Industry body Wildlife Ranching ...

