Frequentis und die Zukunft der Flughäfen >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » BSN Spitouts: FACC, startup300, ... » BSN Spitout AUT: Erste Group mal mit 27 ... Frequentis Could a hybrid tower and approach centre really solve the airspace capacity challenge? We spoke to Future Airport magazine about how airports can really work smarter. Click to find out. DigitalTower AirSpaceCapacity AvGeek Remote digital towers and digital tower tools have come some way to offering a solution to the increasing controller workload, however, fitting more aircraft in the sky and enabling ATCOs to safely manage them is futile if the same number can't land and take off as planned. We spoke to Future Airp ... >> Mehr dazu und ev ....

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...