Dienstag, 07.01.2020

WKN: 3401 ISIN: FR00000RCIB0 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2020 | 18:53
RCI Banque: RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 750 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN JANUARY 2027

January 07th, 2020

RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 750 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN JANUARY 2027

RCI Banque announces the issuance of € 750 m 7-year bond bearing a 1.125% coupon.

The deal attracted more than € 2 billion final order book coming from around 195 subscribers.

The success of this transaction demonstrates once again investors' confidence in the financial strength of the company and their willingness to contribute to its growth.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
