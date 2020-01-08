Dods Launches Festival of Health

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dods, a leading organiser of UK healthcare events, has unveiled plans for their inaugural Festival of Health, to be hosted at the Manchester Central Convention Complex on 9 & 10 September 2020.

Festival of Health is set to be the UK's largest Population Health event with up to 5,000 delegates attending from across the UK. It will be the first-of-its-kind celebration of innovation, collaboration and true progress in Population Health as it brings together traditional NHS, clinical and social care practitioners with industry leaders in housing, transport, employment, education and skills.

Simon Presswell, CEO at Dods said "Health and care professionals are increasingly looking to work more collaboratively with wider partners to improve health outcomes in their area. Festival of Health will meet a growing demand for an event of this nature, and we are excited to have launched this as the UK's first national Population Health management conference and exhibition."

Supporting the event is NHS Providers, the membership organisation for NHS acute, ambulance, community and mental health services.

Commenting, Mark Stevenson, Chief Operating Officer at NHS Providers said: "We are really pleased to be supporting the first Festival of Health event, which provides a platform for health and care providers across the whole system to come together, share learning and overcome challenges."

"NHS trusts and foundation trusts are playing a central role in driving forward innovative and collaborative care with their local partners. The broad audience at this event is very helpfully also reflective of the fact that the journey to integrated care, improving health outcomes in local populations and empowering people to manage their own health is a shared GOAL across the NHS, government, local authorities and the wider system."

Known for their inimitable ability to connect audiences, deliver insights and found legacies - Dods Events are responsible for delivering over 400 events per annum across the UK and EU. Working closely with organisations including NHS England & Improvement to deliver healthcare events such as the NICE Annual Conference, CNO Summit and Health & Care Innovation Expo, Dods Events has established itself as a market leader in the healthcare events arena.

