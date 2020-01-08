Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2020) - Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rodney Davis to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Davis, a Chartered Professional Accountant in Ontario, brings over 25 years of experience leading change management in private and public organizations spanning a variety of industries. Specifically, Mr. Davis' wealth of practical knowledge of the Media and Publishing sectors will serve MediaCentral well in successfully advancing its strategy.

Mr. Davis' past experience includes the facilitation and management of the purchases of more than 300 companies in media, advertising, technology, retail and oil & gas. Between 1995 and 1999, while Vice President and Corporate Controller of Southam Inc., he led the acquisition and integration of more than 200 daily and weekly newspapers including: Calgary and Edmonton Fast Forward, the St. Catharines Standard and 32 related weekly papers, The Halifax Daily News and the purchase of the Financial Post from Sun Media.

Mr. Davis previously served as Partner, Director of Corporate Finance for Ernst & Young in the Caribbean and has held senior finance and management positions with MDC Corporation (Canada); Cable and Wireless (Barbados & Jamaica); Cool Group of Companies (Jamaica); and DJI Holdings (UK).

In addition to being a registered Chartered Professional Accountant in Canada, Mr. Davis is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica.

The Company would like to thank Stephen Gledhill, outgoing CFO, for his efforts and contributions to its development.

About MediaCentral

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT) is an independent and alternative media company. By consolidating the currently fragmented independent and alternative media markets, MediaCentral Corp. will unite the influencers, tastemakers and culture leaders of the world and is strategically positioned to become a competitive global media publishing company serving the fastest-growing readership demographics. MediaCentral owns Canncentral.com, NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com as wholly owned subsidiaries.

www.mediacentralcorp.com Instagram: @mediacentralcorp Twitter: @mediacentralc Facebook: Media Central Corp.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

investors@mediacentralcorp.com

Media Relations

Faulhaber Communications

Lexi Pathak

media@mediacentralcorp.com

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", which may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, including statements in respect of the initial price range of MediaCentral's initial public offering, the over-allotment option and MediaCentral's intentions with respect to stock exchange listing. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guaranteeing of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including that the eventual offering price in respect of the initial public offering may fall outside of the price range provided in the registration statement and the prospectus. Please see the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement and the prospectus for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. MediaCentral Corp. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51244